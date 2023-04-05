The Canberra Racing Club is hoping to tap into the capital's north-south divide to boost the sport's popularity and lure Tuggeranong punters to the track on Friday.
The club will host the inaugural Tuggeranong Cup as part of the Good Friday race day, with jam-packed fields and hopes of bumper crowds less than a month after the Black Opal-Canberra Cup carnival.
Officials were shocked at the turnout last year for the first edition of the Good Friday races, with Canberra becoming one of the first eastern-track locations to race on the public holiday.
The $30,000 Tuggeranong Cup (1600 metres) will be the feature race and they are putting on southside shuttle buses to attract another big attendance.
Trainer Keith Dryden will have Stratum Pride in the 16-strong field as the four-year-old mare chases her first win since July last year. She finished third in the Canberra Cup last month but struggled in a Highway Handicap at Rosehill in February.
"I was sceptical about the Good Friday racing idea initially, I was actually on the committee when it was put forward," Dryden said.
"But the first one last year proved to be a great success with the amount of people there and the popularity. If they can get a similar crowd this year, it's proof that it is working.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"[Stratum Pride] will find it tough to win, but she's consistent and runs good races. In Sydney she dropped back a bit ... she'll run honestly. If we get a shower of rain, she'll appreciate that."
Dryden is also searching for suitable races for one of his stable stars, Handle The Truth. The former Kosciuszko winner hasn't raced since finishing second in the National Sprint on Black Opal Day last month, but will have a trial at Canberra on Friday.
"We're looking at taking Handle The Truth and Dream Runner to Sydney for a benchmark 100 (1400m)," Dryden said.
"If they trial well on Friday, they'll head up. But as it is now, we just have to go wherever we have to to get a run, we have to start travelling.
"Handle The Truth pulled up a treat after [the National Sprint], but there just hasn't been a suitable race for him. He's not up to Group level, hopefully he runs well for us in the next one."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.