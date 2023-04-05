The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Racing Club hopes Tuggeranong Cup sparks north v south divide

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Dryden's Handle The Truth will return to the track on Friday for a trial before the Tuggeranong Cup. Picture by Karleen Minney
Keith Dryden's Handle The Truth will return to the track on Friday for a trial before the Tuggeranong Cup. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Canberra Racing Club is hoping to tap into the capital's north-south divide to boost the sport's popularity and lure Tuggeranong punters to the track on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.