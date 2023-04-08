How to know if a pomegranate is ripe

Option 3: Check the season. This is reasonably useful - pomegranates are ripe about seven warm months from fruit set, so they should be ripe in late autumn/early winter. Pomegranates often have a "break through" blooming though, especially if not many fruit set in spring, so some may not be ripe till late winter or even spring, assuming the birds and fruit bats don't eat them first. A few fruit on one of our bushes is about thumbnail size. I probably won't get around to putting wire mesh cages over it to keep off birds and bush rats, but if I did, we'd have an early crop of pomegranates next spring or even early summer.