How to know if a pomegranate is ripe

The pomegranates are ripe! Or are they?
"Are they ready to eat yet?" asked a friend this week, as I offered her some.
Answer: it depends.
The fruit are hanging heavy enough to bend the tree branches, and it is autumn, i.e. the classic time to begin pomegranate harvest. But, while some fruit are deep blush red all over, others have only red shoulders with greenish lower halves. The fruit of nearby trees are yellowish, and the birds haven't even begun to "share" the harvest yet.
The most pertinent information is "How do you like to eat your pomegranates?"
Pomegranates are edible as soon as they have formed seeds, i.e. look as big as a small orange, not a walnut. The inside won't be nearly as sweet, or as juicy as it will be when it's ripe, but the seeds will be softer. If you are adding your pomegranate seeds to a green salad with a sweet dressing (add a touch of honey) or to chicken and mango salad, an unripe pomegranate can be perfect.
But if you want to make grenadine syrup, or add the full, sweet-yet-tart pomegranate innards to brighten lettuce or cabbage based side dishes, or to duck with pomegranate sauce, or pour hot water over them for an instant, warm and crunchy and extremely good for your health wise "pomegranate mug of soup", a fully ripe one is best.
In other words, a pomegranate is edible any time. Even the skin and white pith are edible but don't try them except in case of imminent starvation - they are very bitter, and may even give you indigestion, or worse.
But how can you tell if they are really ripe?
Option 1: Look at the colour. This will be no help at all, but we humans tend to do it automatically when assessing if a fruit is ripe or not, so get it over with. A pomegranate's skin colour depends on the variety, from deep purple red to an anaemic mottled yellow-green. We grow several varieties. One is a semi-dwarf ornamental with stunning fruit, both inside and out. The other varieties are known by numbers, not flash names, as they were bred as commercial fruit to give the maximum juice. The fruit is attractively round, but the colour is inconspicuous whether ripe or not.
Option 2: Tap. If the fruit sounds hollow, it's not quite ripe. But it may take a few seasons of tapping before you are sure what a ripe pomegranate sounds like.
Option 3: Check the season. This is reasonably useful - pomegranates are ripe about seven warm months from fruit set, so they should be ripe in late autumn/early winter. Pomegranates often have a "break through" blooming though, especially if not many fruit set in spring, so some may not be ripe till late winter or even spring, assuming the birds and fruit bats don't eat them first. A few fruit on one of our bushes is about thumbnail size. I probably won't get around to putting wire mesh cages over it to keep off birds and bush rats, but if I did, we'd have an early crop of pomegranates next spring or even early summer.
Option 4: Feel the weight. A ripe pomegranate will feel heavier than you would expect in a fruit that size, as it is so full of juice. This is the best test of all, except for ...
Option 5: Wait till one or two crack open and the birds begin to eat them. Then pick them all, fast, if you want to store them - they should last a couple of months at least - or pick some and leave the rest for the birds. Bright rosellas and parrots cavorting on branches bare of anything except dangling fruit is one of the great joys of winter.
Pomegranates are perhaps the world's most ornamental fruit tree, except possibly persimmons. (I still vote pomegranate.) The blooms are bright orange, late in the season when most other trees have already set fruit, which makes them excellent for areas with late frost. The young leaves are vivid green, the autumn leaves are butter gold, and the fruit hang like Christmas baubles from the bare branches till harvested by bird, bat, rat or human. They are have a naturally neat shape, need no pruning unless you are a commercial grower, and survive frost, drought, heat, and neglect.
Plant them in deep soil in a sunny spot and water feed well, and you should have an excellent crop by the third year, and a few even in the year after planting.
Plant in poor soil and do nothing at all and they will survive, and even fruit once they have experienced the joy of a couple of rainy seasons. They will keep fruiting for decades.
P.s. Pomegranate is one of my favourite teas, but I don't like the seeds. This means making the tea by putting seeds and the jellied juice around them - and absolutely no white pith - into a teapot with a strainer, or pouring hot water onto the whole lot in a mug, and spitting the seeds out - but not where anyone can see you.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
