Man changed with domestic violence-related offences after Leeton fatal crash

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
A man has been changed with domestic violence-related offences following an ongoing police investigation into a fatal crash near Leeton earlier this week.

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

