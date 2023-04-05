A man has been changed with domestic violence-related offences following an ongoing police investigation into a fatal crash near Leeton earlier this week.
During investigations into the crash, Murrumbidgee Police District officers were told the rear door of a home in Cudgel Street, Yanco, was kicked in with the resident threatened soon after 11pm on Tuesday.
Police said that about 15 minutes later emergency services responded to reports that a Hyundai Getz had crashed into a pole and rolled down an embankment into an adjacent water channel.
The occupants - a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 - were declared dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were put in custody in Griffith early in the morning of Wednesday.
The man has since been charged with two counts of stalking or intimidating and one count of aggravated break and enter.
The man has been refused bail and the woman released without charge pending further investigation.
He has been refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.
READ MORE:
NSW Police superintendent Tracy Chapman said in a press conference that police were still working to formally identify the victims.
"There is confirmation there is some relationship between all of those [involved in the accident], but the exact relationship I can't comment on," she said.
"At the end of the day this is a tragic set of circumstances at any time of year ... our thoughts go out to their family, their friends and of course the local community."
Inquiries are continuing into events leading up to the fatal crash by Murrumbidgee Police District.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.