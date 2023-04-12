A cab-chassis design is more versatile than the ute ever was

While the coupe utility - or ute - has been an incredibly useful and versatile vehicle body style since the first ones hit the Australian market in 1934, I reckon the cab-chassis (also called a half-truck in some places) is even more versatile, and even more useful as a result.
The coupe utility was also originally distinguished from a light truck by having a seamless transition from cabin to body (in other words, they could not be separated easily), but for decades now we've called any light vehicles with a tub on the back a ute regardless of whether that tub can be removed by simply unbolting it or not.
The advantage however, of being able to unbolt the tub (or not having a tub to begin with) is that you can bolt just about anything else on in its place.
The concept also works for a cab-chassis of absolutely any size, from a little Japanese kei-class truck with a 660cc engine and a tare weight of around 700kg, through to a heavy rigid truck with a maximum gross weight of around 30 tonnes.
The bodywork that gets added to the load area can be anything from a specialised arrangement of compartments for a particular type of tradie, construction, or maintenance worker, to a cargo area suitable for carrying a small number of people (whether those particular people are tourists using a custom mini-bus or headed for the lock-up after a ride in a paddy wagon).
Actually, the possibilities are just about endless.
Any concrete truck that you see is most likely to be a heavy-rigid vehicle, and definitely built on a cab chassis.
The waste management trucks councils send around early in the morning are often a medium-rigid size, and built on a cab-chassis. Same goes for the street sweepers they send through some town centres just as early in the morning.
Your last removal truck was probably a light commercial (under 4.5 tonne GVM) if you were allowed to drive it yourself, or a medium-rigid if you hired a moving service.
The tilt tray that you hope you never need your roadside assistance provider to bring will have been built on a cab-chassis.
In fact, the vast majority of light, medium or rigid vehicles you see out and about are either going to be a bus, or they will be a cab-chassis with something useful bolted to the load area.
A mobile food van might not necessarily start off as a van. In fact, there's more freedom in terms of size when it doesn't, and it is instead a custom body bolted to the chassis.
It's the same story when a campervan doesn't actually start out as a van. Instead of cutting existing bodywork and being bound by those dimensions, designers can go a bit higher, wider and longer to make them as roomy on the inside as possible.
Most ambulances these days tend to be built by starting with a large delivery van, but you will still see the occasional one that uses a cab-chassis, such as the all-terrain design that Queensland trialled in 2018.
The cab isn't always a two-seater either. Just as you can get off-road utes with a back seat, so too is it possible to get a dual-cab chassis of various sizes.
Some fire trucks are built to be fire trucks to start with, but plenty of others - such as certain fire and rescue trucks you see in Australia - start as a dual-cab chassis truck and then have the rest of it made to order and bolted on the back.
