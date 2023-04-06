After a while the rhythm of quiet set in but it hasn't been so easy to have that level of quiet since. And here I am, sitting on a fallen log in the extremely underrated Dorrigo National Park in northern NSW, and I'm feeling that quiet unless you count the puff of exertion. Around the corner, I sit for what seems like hours, watching a waterfall. A fraction of a pop-up rainbow appears. I'm not worrying about family, I'm not thinking about politics or money or work. Just water tumbling over rocks. It's real Easter vibes. We might think of Christmas as a holiday but there is way too much frenzy. The presents. The meals. The socialising. Intense. Easter is different and I don't think it's the religious aspect (anyhow I'm the wrong religion for that to have any impact). There don't appear to be any real Easter obligations, unless you count eating too much chocolate.