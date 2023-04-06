Those first few months of lockdown were wild. Frantic. Anxious. Desperate to see people. Desperate to keep away from people. Desperate to bundle up my family and keep them safe somewhere.
And sometime along the way, I learned to enjoy quiet. That did not happen in the first round, with four loud Zoom meetings all happening at once and a small baby mewling in his cot. A neighbour in the street decided to learn piano and those plonking scales nearly drove me to wearing anti-social headphones. The scales improved over time.
After a while the rhythm of quiet set in but it hasn't been so easy to have that level of quiet since. And here I am, sitting on a fallen log in the extremely underrated Dorrigo National Park in northern NSW, and I'm feeling that quiet unless you count the puff of exertion. Around the corner, I sit for what seems like hours, watching a waterfall. A fraction of a pop-up rainbow appears. I'm not worrying about family, I'm not thinking about politics or money or work. Just water tumbling over rocks. It's real Easter vibes. We might think of Christmas as a holiday but there is way too much frenzy. The presents. The meals. The socialising. Intense. Easter is different and I don't think it's the religious aspect (anyhow I'm the wrong religion for that to have any impact). There don't appear to be any real Easter obligations, unless you count eating too much chocolate.
Easter allows you to just sit. Watch the water spray up. Maybe say a few words. But it's time to chill. I've just finished Karri Sackville's The Secret Life of You which is - kind of - about chilling. It's about the joy - better than joy - the vitality, the necessity, of being alone. She begins her story hanging upside down on one of those hideous zipline thingies. It breaks down. She claims it wasn't that she was hanging upside down in the middle of nowhere which terrified her. It was, she says, "the silence and the solitude that were terrifying. I closed my eyes and I wished for the ride to end."
Sackville is not the first person to want alone time. Johann Hari, the author of last year's hit Stolen Focus, organised a few privileged weeks of solitude away from distractions, away from the constant commands of social media. Sackville too gives herself a break (not really, she's still a parent doing all the parenty things but stops doomscrolling). No swiping, clicking, liking. She went for walks without her phone (last time I did that I bemoaned the fact my thousands of steps would never be recorded for posterity, as my GP likes to be known). There are, as she says, "endless distractions to keep us from the secret world of our minds, thanks to the marvels of modern technology".
So she's arguing not just for alone time from the constant demands of others but from the socials. She asks us to give space for ourselves as we constantly do for others. It's a truth not quite universally acknowledged that alone time works to refresh us. As Sackville recounts, those people who loved lockdown, who found the peace rejuvenating, were weirdoes.
"No-one wanted to hear from [those] padding cheerfully around their homes, relishing the peace and quiet. No-one wanted to hear from those delighted to be free of the pressure to get out and be social. It didn't fit into the cultural narrative of solitude as unpleasant and stressful. It was best for those people who did enjoy lockdown to keep their contentment to themselves."
MORE JENNA PRICE:
For so many years, I made fun of the idea of what other folks called "me-time". It seemed to be pegged to activities such as spas and facials (not that there's anything wrong with that) but someone squelching my blackheads was never going to provide me with five minutes of peace from the torrent of family life. I'd argue that the best gift you could give any young parent is free babysitting. That time to choose what you want to do for an hour or two is the real gift.
Now I'm sitting by the river in Brisbane and asking myself what I think about solitude. Sackville prompts me with questions. Is it calming (occasionally) or replenishing (less than occasionally), does it feel indulgent, anti-social, a bit sad (haha, definitely not. Feels like a gift).
And then how do you feel when you actually do it, spend time on your own? It can be somewhat mishandled by those around you - the number of folks who run restaurants who bundle off the single diners to sit outside the dunny rather than treating them like everyone else. We clearly need a reframing solitude debate, rather than the one we currently have where, as Sackville jokes, "We move straight from 'spends a lot of time alone' to 'definitely abnormal', 'probably a deviant' and 'possibly a murderer'." Mind you, when Sackville starts talking about a US group called "quirkyalones" I wonder whether there might not be a bit of an overlap. Joke. I think.
I'm never bored when I look at rivers, the quiet ones or the busy ones. But Sackville recommends coming to terms with boredom: "To deny yourself boredom is to deny yourself opportunities." She's right but I wonder how this explanation is going to go down with my grandchildren.
She has so much useful advice about how to look after yourself and give yourself some space, how to make sure you keep yourself well and safe. She doesn't mention rivers or water but it always works for me. The secret of this book is that it's not really about being alone. It's about peace and quiet and secret joy. And how it's also still perfectly normal to be imperfect, to waste time and to think "uncharitable things about particularly irritating people". Phew.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.