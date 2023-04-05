The Canberra Times
Noel Pearson accuses Peter Dutton of 'preparing the grave' to bury the Uluru Statement

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:13am, first published 9:29am
Academic and activist Noel Pearson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Academic and activist Noel Pearson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

One of the architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart has seared opposition leader Peter Dutton over the Liberal decision to formally oppose the Voice to Parliament, likening him to an "an undertaker, preparing the grave to bury Uluru" and accusing him of trying to deliver a Judas betrayal of our country."

