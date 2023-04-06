Girls, 11 and 14, charged after alleged assault at fast-food outlet

Two girls have been charged following an alleged assault captured on camera which resulted in another girl being hospitalised.
About 5.45pm on Wednesday, police were allegedly directed to an injured teenage girl in a northern suburb fast-food outlet.
Police said they were then shown a video of two girls confining the third before repeatedly punching and kicking her. They also allegedly threatened further injury if the girl spoke out about the incident.
Police said the injured teenage girl was transported to hospital and was treated for multiple injuries.
The two girls believed to be responsible were identified by the police soon after, and arrested in their homes.
Both have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, joint commission forcible confinement and threatening a participant in a criminal investigation.
They will appear in the ACT Children's Court on Thursday.
Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
