The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Girls, 11 and 14, charged after alleged assault at fast-food outlet

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two girls have been charged following an alleged assault captured on camera which resulted in another girl being hospitalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.