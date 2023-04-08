While it's normal for your skin to change with the seasons, sometimes it's not easy to identify exactly what's going on and how to treat it.
This is often the case with dry and dehydrated skin. To help, Dr Clara Hurst, founder of cosmetic clinic Blanc and co-founder of The Secret Skincare, outlines the differences here.
Dry skin can result from certain skincare products or hormones and is often genetic - it's classified as a skin type. The skin may show signs of flaking, dry patches, redness, or irritation. Dry skin doesn't produce enough oil, so a nourishing face oil can help compensate for what your skin isn't producing naturally.
Dehydrated skin results from excess water loss, usually due to a damaged lipid barrier, insufficient water in the diet, environmental factors and so on. Dehydrated skin may show signs of dullness, fine lines, irritation, or increased sensitivity and is best treated with a serum that's packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients to protect and repair the barrier.
To improve dehydrated skin, find a simple regimen and stay consistent. Most importantly, work to strengthen your skin's lipid barrier daily with moisturising and barrier-strengthening ingredients. Avoid combining a number of active ingredients at once, as this can cause sensitivities.
Incorporating moisturising ingredients into your regimen daily will work to hydrate and strengthen the barrier, and help avoid sensitivities such as tightness, redness, breakouts and more. Consistency and persistence will pay off.
The winter months bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity, which draws moisture away from skin, while we're also surrounded by heat indoors contributing to reduced skin moisture levels. Use room temperature water on your face when cleansing, avoiding heaters or saunas where possible, and always wearing a hat when exposed to the sun.
