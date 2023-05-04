Mike Ross has suffered a ruptured spleen, two broken feet, and a broken wrist - but he still thinks he's pretty lucky considering the job he has.
"I guess I would say it's nothing too major, but I guess for a lot of people that might be pretty insane," the high-flying mountain biker said.
Ross competes in the Crankworx world tour, a series of mountain bike festivals spread from Rotorua in New Zealand, to Cairns, to Innsbruck in Austria, and Whistler in Canada.
He won gold in the speed and style race at the first stop of the year in Rotorua and is aiming for more success when the tour arrives in Cairns later this month.
But back to those injuries. How do you prepare to put your body through all of that?
You lay out airbags and mulch for soft landings while doing tricks, gym work, and strength and conditioning to prepare your body for heavy hits.
It all paid off in Rotorua, when the 30-year-old climbed to the top of the podium less than a year after quitting his job as an electrician to pursue a cycling career.
It was an emotional moment for the former tradie, and his Canberra homecoming has been viewed by thousands on social media after he walked into the Canberra Airport arrivals section to be greeted by his family.
He walked over to his grandfather and put his gold medal around his neck, replacing the bronze he won last year in a tear-jerking moment.
"It was super emotional, and I think everyone was proud and happy and everyone knows how much I've put into it," Ross said. "It is pretty surreal, it still has not sunk in what has happened.
"Rotorua is my favourite so far I guess but Cairns is special because it is a home one, it's pretty cool to have Australia on a world tour."
Ross' family helped fund his cycling dream over the past few years as he worked all day and trained at night, but he's relishing life as a full-time rider after making the switch in January.
"I was able to put 100 per cent of my effort and focus into what I love doing," Ross said.
Ross returns for his next world tour event in Cairns from May 17, and he will be looking to win the style and speed gold medal once more.
