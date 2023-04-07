It is such a tired, old trope: the "Canberra voice", as described and despised by Peter Dutton.
The Liberal leader said, as he explained why his party would not support the Indigenous Voice: "We shouldn't be voting for a divisive Canberra voice. That's the issue. We should be listening to what people are saying on the ground."
It's a slur: the implication is that support for the Voice is confined to some sort of artificial construct like Canberra. People "on the ground" - real people in some sort of nebulous real Australia - think differently.
The Voice, in Mr Dutton's world, is only supported by the kind of people who live in Canberra, no doubt munching tofu, washed down with organic latte, sipped from an eco-friendly cup in a pause at the roundabout to let the Tesla glide by.
But it's a tired old trope because the world has moved on, and Canberra has moved on. Attitudes have changed. Some Canberrans are irritated by it but more just yawn.
It's true that Canberra is more prosperous than many cities but it has serious poverty. According to the ACT Council of Social Service, almost 40,000 Canberrans live in some of Australia's poorest households.
Just go to the courts in Civic one day and listen to the tales of woe - and then wonder how the lazy idea of a Canberra voice fits in. Mr Dutton's phrase is a tired cliché - and tired clichés reveal tired thought.
The idea that, let's say, Sydney represents some sort of more "real" Australia is absurd.
That would be Sydney, the city of serious money - Lachlan Murdoch money; Malcolm Turnbull money, enough money to afford a property backing onto the harbour. The home of zillionaires, some Australian, some Chinese.
Why not talk about the "Sydney bubble" - Sydney after all is where style is defined by the colour of your toenails matching the colour of your Lexus.
The truth is that there is no single "real Australia". There are lots of authentic Australias - including Canberra.
He may imagine that country Australia is "real Australia" - and it is. It's one of many real Australias - like Canberra.
Mr Dutton is out of touch with the way Australia thinks. He should have learned more from the federal election and the recent election in NSW.
In both polls, the swing against the Liberals in seats they might have thought were their own should have told them they were out of touch.
Australia is more progressive than many in the Liberal party now seem to realise.
In the general election, Liberals lost in "teal seats" because nice, middle-class people were worried about global warming. On the Voice, a Newspoll published this week found that a majority of people in a majority of states back putting the Voice into the constitution.
This Liberal cheap sneer at Canberra wasn't always so.
Robert Menzies was a fan - or an "apostle" for Canberra, as he described himself. He lived in the Lodge unlike his Liberal successor John Howard. (If Mr Dutton goes on like he is, he will never have the option.)
So which is it: the disdainful Dutton view of Canberra or the enthusiastic Menzies view?
Who do you think had a better feel for the pulse of the people?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.