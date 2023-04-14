The Canberra Times

A spirited Victorian mystery

By Colette Bancroft
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
Seances were all the rage at the height of the Victorian era. Picture Shutterstock
Sarah Penner's 2021 debut novel, The Lost Apothecary, hit on a winning formula with its richly detailed gothic mystery, set in 18th century London and centering on the lives of women. It climbed bestseller lists, was translated into 40 languages and is now in development at Fox as a TV series.

