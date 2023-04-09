So ACT Fire and Rescue has found that batteries included in the Hume facility's waste compactor were responsible for the Boxing Day fire which destroyed the facility (CT, April 6). In response, the Minister for City Services, Chris Steele, reportedly said the fire was: "A timely reminder to the community of the necessity to dispose of batteries properly, and not to put batteries of any kind in household recycling or landfill bins."
So according to Mr Steele, the Hume recycling centre fire was the fault of ACT residents, and neither the government nor recycling centre management had anything to do with it.
I disagree. It seems to me that a waste recycling centre which allows dangerous batteries to be treated so cavalierly is responsible for the outcome - in this case, a disastrous outcome. I think responsibility belongs to the management of the centre, not the residents of the ACT. For the minister to blame ACT residents is no more than a convenient way to dodge responsibility on behalf of the centre management and the government, which has ultimate responsibility for all public assets. Shame, Mr Steele, shame.
David Pope's mini-cartoon "Post-mortem soul-searching" (April 6, p1) is an illustration of the power behind one very small word. By simply saying "no", thereby guaranteeing the failure of the Voice referendum, Liberal leader Peter Dutton has rendered useless and wasted thousands of words, countless hours of debate, discussion and argument.
The only positive he has bestowed upon Australia is saving taxpayers the cost of organising and carrying out a referendum, which requires bipartisan support.
Let's stop tripping over words. Let's pause, Mr Dutton.
Way back in 1870 the Portland Guardian published a story about the local volcano Budj Bim as told by local Aboriginal people. It described a volcanic eruption and a tidal wave and the deaths of people. Eventually, scientists were able to agree that this did happen - more than 30,000 years ago. So we have the oldest surviving story ever told anywhere on the planet. Let's celebrate. How can we quibble about listening to words spoken by their descendants?
Our delusional opposition leader is suggesting that the Liberal Party's alternative to a national Voice is a set up involving regional and local voices. Of course he hasn't provided any detail and I shudder to think how that might work. The are some 537 councils around Australia. How on earth does he expect fairness, consistency and efficient consultation over issues affecting indigenous Australians with such a set up?
Dutton, among other disingenuous opponents of the Voice, has suggested the proposed national body would represent an extra layer of bureaucracy.
What Dutton is suggesting is 537 extra layers of bureaucracy that would in the future be open to sports and car park rorts-style Liberal pork-barrelling that would solve nothing. In making this ridiculous suggestion, he's showing very clearly for all to see his willingness to politicise something that should never be politicised.
He's showing his willingness to try and divide the country all for his own electoral ambitions. I have enough faith in Australians to believe it won't work and that this will be Dutton's last roll of the dice.
The whole point of the Voice is to give back what was stolen from the original owners of this land: their independence. Sixty-thousand years' worth. Cooperative independence is what being liberal is all about. Regardless of Peter Dutton and his autocratic shadow cabinet, Liberals must surely vote yes.
I am what used to be affectionately called a 'New Australian/New Chum' and I am a sworn Australian citizen of many decades' standing. I have an Australian-born wife, kids and grandkids.
Up until being bombarded with the ubiquitous Welcome to Country ceremonies and the Voice proposal I had always felt warmly and completely welcome here. Now, not so much.
I read the article "Cyber crime requires action plan" (April 2) and my greatest sympathies to the victim described as a fellow victim of e-identity theft. The principle of universal access for an information society was around 22 years ago when I wrote ACT Labor's Information Society policy for the 2001 election which may have been then the first in the country. The questions are not of recycled policy principles as another example of the emperor's new clothes but what action is being taken.
In my case my myGov account was hacked by the creation of a false identity. As a result my ATO account was hacked and false returns submitted for a five-year period. Subsequently my AppleId was hacked most likely from information obtained from my ATO account. The first question from the ATO and Apple was who had I given my information too rather than a victim-centric approach.
The Information Commissioner is only now investigating my complaint about the breadth of the loss of my personal data 12 months after it was lodged. It is another case of knowledge without intelligent action is a dangerous thing.
It is great to see international support for an advisory opinion on climate change, to be issued by the International Court of Justice.
Australia is one of 130 UN members supporting this move, which will be welcomed by Pacific Island nations. Vanuatu resident Flora Vano has seen the increased effects of climate change first-hand, with two successive cyclones devastating her community.
She states this clearly in her call for international support. "I do not need statistics or projections to tell me the effects of climate change on local communities. I am seeing this with my own eyes," she says. The ICJ's decision carries a great deal of weight in recognising the importance of climate change, especially to our Pacific neighbours. This is something we should be proud to be a part of.
Two beloved 12-year-olds began high school in Canberra this year. One is gradually making new friends and settling into new studies. The other less so.
The surprising difference between the two schools is that one has a firm rule that any phones stay in the locker all day. At the other, phones are carried all day isolating child from child and particularly isolating a child whose parents do not allow phones at school.
I can understand that having a lot of kids playing games on phones while outside or surreptitiously in class makes for a quiet easier to manage cohort but at what price? We have an ACT Education Directorate. Surely there can be agreement that students do not need to carry phones. At least one school has proved this.
I encourage all members of the ACT Legislative Assembly to support and implement all the recommendations in the ACT Environment Commissioner's report on wood heaters.
The evidence is clear that smoke from wood heaters damages our health and the time to act is well overdue.
For several months of the year smoke from domestic wood heaters fills our streets and destroys the amenity of our neighbourhoods. Scientists and medical experts warn that just like smoke from tobacco and bushfires, smoke from wood heaters can impact on our health. The most vulnerable are our children whose lungs are still developing, our elderly and those who suffer from a pre-existing heart or lung condition.
For many Canberrans they are unable to venture outside their front door because of wood smoke pollution in their neighbourhood. They are imprisoned in their own homes throughout the cooler months of the year.
Successive ACT governments have legislated to protect us from tobacco smoke. It warns us so we can take measures to reduce our exposure to bushfire smoke. There is little we can do to protect ourselves from wood heater smoke which can last all day, every day, for several months of the year.
After nearly six months of darkness, frequent reports and follow-ups by myself and others, 18 street lights are back on. Well done to the crew who fixed the underground cable fault. The delay points to a serious lack of resources for basic maintenance of services in the ACT that residents expect. As my neighbour observed, when the ACT Electricity Authority ran all things electrical faults were usually fixed the next day, or very soon after.
Regarding Richard Johnston's letter (April 6), why don't we just set our clocks when the sun is highest in the sky and call that noon? After all, a lot of people start work early, just as others want to play late. You can't save daylight, just move people's activities to parts of the day that they would rather be.
Donald Trump has declared that "America is going to hell". He is uniquely qualified to take them there.
Following the disappointing naysaying of the Voice by the federal liberals, could we in the ACT add to the 'Welcome to Ngunnawal Country' signs with 'We support the Voice'? That would be true to majority sentiment here. Bipartisan support for such a move would offer Elizabeth Lee and the Canberra Liberals a leadership opportunity and the chance to shore up their brand in this progressive jurisdiction.
Pauline Hanson, Alan Jones, Barnaby Joyce and Peter Dutton all want the "no" vote to win and for them to now call it the "Canberra Voice" is insulting to First Nations people.
Peter Dutton makes a noise about a "Canberra Voice". Make no mistake, Mr Dutton, your voice is not welcome here in Canberra. Please don't return.
It's quite right that the Coalition is saying no to the Voice. It's clear if they were in government they wouldn't listen to it, anyway.
Another Whitlam (Paul Pentony, Letters, April 6)? Perish the thought!
Just realised I have been spelling Dutton, while it obviously is Duttno. Maybe I misheard as well and it is Dudno. Anyway, I don't think I will have to remember that name for much longer. Phew!
Well done, Frank Cassidy (Letters, April 6) for his informative revelation of Gallarrwuy Yunupingu's involvement in the National Australia Day committee. The inclusive message remains pertinent.
Most of the new Haig Park footpaths are not suitable for prams, wheelchairs, bicycles and, dare I say, for most pedestrians with clear evidence of them walking on the side, all due to loose stones. Who approved this in the ACT Renewal office?
I am happy to dispose of my old household batteries responsibly, but I am nowhere near either a Bunnings or an Aldi store, so where do I go if I only have a couple of torch batteries to get rid of? I suggest it might be a good idea if stores like Woolworths or Coles were to have appropriate receptacles for dead batteries.
