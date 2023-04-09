I disagree. It seems to me that a waste recycling centre which allows dangerous batteries to be treated so cavalierly is responsible for the outcome - in this case, a disastrous outcome. I think responsibility belongs to the management of the centre, not the residents of the ACT. For the minister to blame ACT residents is no more than a convenient way to dodge responsibility on behalf of the centre management and the government, which has ultimate responsibility for all public assets. Shame, Mr Steele, shame.