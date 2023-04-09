The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT government must take blame for Hume recycling facility fire

By Letters to the Editor
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for City Services Chris Steele, right, outside the destroyed Hume recycling centre. Picture by Karleen Minney
Minister for City Services Chris Steele, right, outside the destroyed Hume recycling centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

So ACT Fire and Rescue has found that batteries included in the Hume facility's waste compactor were responsible for the Boxing Day fire which destroyed the facility (CT, April 6). In response, the Minister for City Services, Chris Steele, reportedly said the fire was: "A timely reminder to the community of the necessity to dispose of batteries properly, and not to put batteries of any kind in household recycling or landfill bins."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.