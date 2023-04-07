She's one of the world's most famous authors and it seems at least one of her hand-written writings was destined for Canberra.
A letter written by Agatha Christie in October 1953, to Canberra resident Reverend John Uebergang - who lived on Watson Street in Turner at the time - has gone up for sale for $3000.
Listed on the Adelaide-based Michael Treloar Antiquarian Booksellers website, the letter is in response to a fan-letter Reverend Uebergang wrote to the British author in the hopes of getting more information about some of her lesser-known works, some of which are different international titles for other works.
The reply gets straight down to business, with Christie giving an almost list-like response to the fan's queries.
"Dear Mr Uebergang, The Road of Dreams was an early book of poems, now out of date," the letter reads.
"Murder in Retrospect is, I think, the American title of 5 Little Pigs. Three Blind Mice is a book of short stories - I think published in America. The Under Dog was originally a long short story.
"Murder at the Gallop is a recent film supposedly from After the Funeral and I think the latter has been published in a cheap edition under the film title in America.
"I've never heard of Morphium!!
"Not all the plays have been published.
"I hope this may be of some help to you. Yours sincerely, Agatha Christie."
Aside from being written in Christie's hand - as well as autographed - dealer Michael Treloar says one of the unique things about the item is that it gives some insight into Christie and in particular the knowledge she had over the varying titles of her works.
For example, she writes that she had never heard of Morphium, however, this was the title given to the 1940 Poirot novel, Sad Cypress, in Germany.
"It is quite interesting when you stop and look at it, you'd say hang on, this is the author. This is her book. She's getting royalties for it, and they've changed the title and she's not quite sure if that's exactly what it is," Trelour says.
"But mostly, she knows this information off the top of her head, it seems to me because the letter is not carefully composed, or typed. I'm not saying she just tosses it off, but she knows what she's talking about. And she just in a very, very no-nonsense fashion gets out of biro and drops this information down on the sheet of letterhead paper."
According to Trelour, a letter of this nature - from Christie or any other notable author - is quite unusual.
In the case of fan letters in general, usually responses only contain an autograph, as that's usually what is requested. Personal letters - from authors to family members, for example - on the other hand sit on the other end of the scale, as they usually provide insight into who the writer is.
However, letters such as the one to Reverend Uebergang, give a different type of insight.
"They do not turn up regularly at auctions, which is a more of a universal way to buy. They rarely turn up in my experience, and I am on the lookout for them," Treloar says.
"Ones that were sent to Australia and surface here scores of years later, they're the ones that I genuinely like and you can you can guarantee that they are completely fresh to the to the market, they are unknown to the world, and that's where you stand a chance of selling them internationally.
"If somebody came along with a piece of paper signed by Agatha Christie, of course, I'd be interested because that has an entry level value for a famous author's signature. But I try and deal in things that have got more substance."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
