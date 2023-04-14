The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only
Review

A Village in the Third Reich by Julia Boyd and Angelika Patel - an illuminating look at Hitler's rise to power

By Laurie Hertzel
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bavarian village of Oberstdorf. Picture Shutterstock
The Bavarian village of Oberstdorf. Picture Shutterstock

A Village in the Third Reich. Julia Boyd and Angelika Patel. Pegasus. $35.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.