ACT Brumbies inside centre Sarah Riordan is bracing for a brutal welcome back to Queensland, but is adamant the visitors can breakthrough for their first win of the Super W season.
Riordan has been named in the No. 12 jersey for the second game in a row after the former Queensland Red made her Brumbies debut last week.
She had an immediate impact, but the Brumbies fell short against the NSW Waratahs and now face the challenge of taking on the undefeated Reds.
"The physicality is going to come from the Reds," she said.
"I've been a part of their program for a couple of years and I know what they've got to offer and some of the players they have, and how dangerous they can be.
"They're a very good team, we can't write them off. I think if we go out and perform like we did last weekend, it'll be a good game."
Star Wallaroos back-rower Grace Kemp has been cleared to play in the clash in Brisbane on Friday despite limping off the field in pain last weekend.
Lydia Kavoa will start at openside flanker after Edwina Munns-Cook suffered a knee injury last week.
Coach Scott Fava has also called in winger Apryll Green and back-up hooker Erika Maslen for their first games for the club.
"We've had many debutants earn their starts this season, they've have showed us what they can do and they're only going to improve as they gain more experience," Fava said.
"We know the areas we need to work on, but overall, I'm really impressed with the team's performances over the past two rounds.
"Due to the injury to Jemima McCalman, Apryll Green comes in her for her first start for the Brumbies. That's exciting for her, she really worked hard to be in this position and had a trip to New Zealand last year to continue her development.
"To see that pay off is great and we're really excited about her playing."
Brumbies team: (1-15) Iris Verebalavu, Tania Naden (VC), Amy Rule, Kate Holland (VC), Jess Grant, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Lydia Kavoa, Grace Kemp, Jay Huriwai (VC), Gabrielle Petersen, Biola Dawa, Sarah Riordan, Siokapesi Palu (C), Apryll Green, Faitala Moleka. Bench: Erika Maslen*, Sally Fuesaina, Brittany Le'Au'Anae, Zali Waihape, Alyce Solaese, Gisela Vea, Ashlea Bishop, Akira Kelly.
