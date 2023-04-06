The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Family concerned for welfare of 33-year-old man John Catling

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Catling, 33. Picture supplied
John Catling, 33. Picture supplied

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.