Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing for more than two weeks .
ACT Policing is seeking assistance to find 33-year-old John Catling.
They said Mr Catling's family last heard from him on Friday, March 31 and are concerned for his welfare. He usually lives in Scullin, but hasn't been there for more than two weeks.
Police said he is Caucasian in appearance, about 5'7" with shaved light brown hair, brown eyes and a heavy build.
He doesn't drive and regularly uses public transport.
Police ask anyone with information that could help them find Mr Catling to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7396442.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
