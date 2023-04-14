The Canberra Times
Review

Still Lives by Kimberly K. Williams review - a nuanced depiction of life between countries

By Geoff Page
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberly K. Williams and Phil Day's cover painting for 'Still lives'. Pictures supplied
Kimberly K. Williams and Phil Day's cover painting for 'Still lives'. Pictures supplied

Kimberly K. Williams came to Canberra from the USA a few years ago to work on a PhD at the University of Canberra. Still Lives is the second book published since she arrived. The first, Sometimes a Woman (Recent Work Press), was an impressive livre composé evoking the lives of prostitutes and their madams in the American "wild west". It remains a vivid, yet thoughtful and empathetic, book with a strong cumulative effect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.