Kimberly K. Williams came to Canberra from the USA a few years ago to work on a PhD at the University of Canberra. Still Lives is the second book published since she arrived. The first, Sometimes a Woman (Recent Work Press), was an impressive livre composé evoking the lives of prostitutes and their madams in the American "wild west". It remains a vivid, yet thoughtful and empathetic, book with a strong cumulative effect.
Still Lives provides instead a fine sense of Williams' aesthetic foundations. It contains a range of landscape and animal poems (particularly bird studies) which reveal a sensibility recalling a past in one country while experiencing a new one.
The differences are nuanced but no less real for that.
An important link here is the influence on Kimberly Williams of her namesake, William Carlos Williams (1883-1963). This is particularly clear in poems such as "The Grackle" and "The Magpie was All". The tone, lineation and visual acuity are all unimaginable without WCW's example.
Using the second person to universalise, she talks of " ... how / you wanted a manly man. And how // you got one". While she admires the man's skill at baseball (and other practical things) she also notes how "His hands // that gripped the ball press your body with that loud assurance. / You are his for the taking, but only for one season." As usual with Williams, there is a nice ambiguity here. Who established the time-limit?
These poems are followed by a middle section displaying numerous innovations in layout.
They include extreme indentation, breath spaces, justification to the right margin, stepping down across facing pages as if they were a single space and using the spine as a kind of caesura.
One is reminded of Wallace Stevens' assertion: "All poetry is experimental poetry". Conservative readers may well feel the poem's meaning is not greatly altered by such strategies but that rather depends on what the poet's initial intentions were which we are not really in a position to know.
Still Lives ends with an impressive series of prose poems. Some continue the WCW aesthetic but in a new context. In "Final Departure", for instance, the "manly man" reappears: "... twenty-five years have passed and I've not seen your eyes with my own since that day. Sometimes you send messages with your English more broken than sticks in a nest". Again, it's an image with more than a few implications.
It's worth mentioning, in conclusion, that Still Lives, as with other Life-Before-Man productions, is idiosyncratically designed with a distinctive aesthetic by the artist, Phil Day, who also provides the cover painting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.