The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AFP site to become Fetherson Weston after development application success

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Render of the project to be undertaken at the old AFP site in Weston. Picture supplied
Render of the project to be undertaken at the old AFP site in Weston. Picture supplied

After years of trying and consulting with the community, the old AFP site in Weston has its future set out for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.