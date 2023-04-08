New Downer Village receives DA approval

It is with great pleasure that Goodwin Village Downer can share the news they have now obtained Development Application approval.
Through extensive collaboration and engagement with the local community and the ACT Government, Goodwin is now able to commence development of the new village in line with its original mission of providing a thriving village that allows residents to live their best lives.
Goodwin Village Downer will build on Goodwin's history of award-winning villages already existing in Canberra, including Ainslie, Crace, Farrer and Monash.
It will consist primarily of independent units, but also include some assisted living units that provide a helping hand, giving you more time to enjoy life.
Erik Boddeus, Goodwin's executive manager of Retirement Living, Property and Development says the approval is a great outcome and milestone for Goodwin.
"Next steps involve discussions and negotiations with our preferred builders and finalising the financial modelling as so much has changed in both the construction market as well as the property market.
"We don't know exactly, but if all goes well, we could possibly start construction in the second half of this calendar year and complete construction in the first half of 2025. At this stage we will continue to take expressions of interest, and we hope to be able to release the project officially to the market and issue contracts in the coming weeks."
People can join the Register of Interest at goodwin.org.au/register-your-interest. It is free, easy to do and keeps you up to date as development progresses. Priority of choice will be given to those who have been on the Register for longest.
Erik said, "The news is exciting and we are looking forward seeing the Goodwin Village Downer be home to another vibrant community!"
Warrigal is excited to announce that they have officially launched their five Executive Suites into the market, offering a premium service to Queanbeyan residents, or those looking to relocate to the area.
The Executive Suites were developed to combine luxury with support, in an innovative approach to aged care.
The new, high-end and highly exclusive Executive Suites are superiorly appointed, with an array of inclusions to set them apart from other aged care offerings.
The suites enjoy both privacy and comfort at the doorstep of Warrigal's Queanbeyan services, allowing residents to feel supported and right at home.
Each premium offering features its own separate bedroom, private ensuite, own living room, including a private kitchenette with appliances and ample storage.
In addition to the features found in the suites, residents also have access to a number of community spaces within easy reach at the Warrigal Queanbeyan care home.
A variety of sitting nooks, lounges, cafes, wellness centres, and a hairdressing salon are a stone's throw away from the Executive Suites, providing an all-inclusive luxury lifestyle.
Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins said, "These Executive Suites in Warrigal Queanbeyan are so much more than just apartment living, buyers will be part of an intentional community where customer choice is enabled through exceptional customer service. It includes residents-only amenities that support the enhancement of customers' lifestyle, choice and wellness, it's more like a private club, and a very exclusive one at that."
"Buyers can take great comfort knowing they'll be living with like-minded individuals," Jenni said, adding, "There's definitely some perks that come with growing older and being able to live here is one of them."
On the back of winning National Provider of the Year in 2021, Warrigal further established their success in the aged care industry by being named the state winners of the 'Excellence in Large Business' award at the 2022 NSW Business Awards at the end of last year. Rewarded for their continued display of commitment to older people, innovative service options, and outstanding customer service, Warrigal is a trusted service provider at 14 locations across NSW and the ACT.
The Queanbeyan Executive Suites are an extension of this success, as they bring this premium offer to the Canberra and Queanbeyan market. Warrigal has been operating in Queanbeyan since 2019, following the development of their brand-new Residential Care Home located on Canberra Avenue.
Beside this care home is an idyllic community village, picturesque with its white picket fences and well-maintained gardens, and offering an engaging support network with friendly neighbours and Warrigal services.
With one of the Executive Suites already sold, Warrigal is urging those interested to get in quickly before they sell out. Obligation-free tours are available at 10am every Friday, bookings are essential. Contact 0436 864 803 to find out more.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, established in 1977, is a not for profit, self help organisation to support people living with arthritis and other chronic pain as well as people living with debilitating fatigue (such as Long COVID and Myalgic Encephalopathy).
These are largely invisible disabilities which can make it even harder for the people who are living with them.
"There is prejudice in the community that without a very obvious disability, people are 'malingering', so we work really hard to not only support this group of people, but to also educate the community on the challenges that people living with 'invisible' disabilities face," CEO Rebecca Davey of Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT said.
"Arthritis is the cause of the greatest burden of disability in our community, and whilst for many people arthritis can be just an annoying niggle that plays up from time to time, people living with especially autoimmune arthritis, where the individual's own immune system is attacking them, can and does cause serious disability and can be life threatening."
A few years ago Arthritis ACT joined with the ACT ME/CFS Society and Pain Support ACT to be more inclusive.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT provide a large suite of allied health services including physiotherapy, exercise physiology, dietetics, occupational therapy and art therapy/mental health support.
"We are probably best known as a provider of hydrotherapy across Canberra but we also provide health education services, support groups and we can help connect you to other services that are available in the community," Rebecca said.
At Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT their members use the pool sessions for hydrotherapy to assist with pain management, help strengthen joints in preparation, or aid their recovery after having surgery.
"Whether it is a condition that causes chronic pain or debilitating fatigue, the disability is real," she said. "There is also no age limit on disability - we will assist people at any age with their disability.
"We are a registered NDIS provider and we can support people on level 2 and above with My Aged Care packages.
"We provide group exercise classes, individual exercise sessions and support services to assist people living with disability."
Find out about the support services such as monthly information sessions, a self help course and Telephone Information and Support Service (TISS) to members, medical practitioners and the public.
Please phone the team at Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT on 1800 011 041 or see arthritisact.org.au for more details.
Paulie's search for a soulmate was a long and arduous tale, one with repeat disappointments. As a lost dog, the bull Arab cross languished in an RSPCA shelter from May 2022.
Being adequately cared for could never compare to being completely and utterly loved. After about 250 days in limbo, Paulie finally found his forever home in February this year, in a dream come true featuring love at first sight for Linda.
"We only started fostering just over a month ago, and Paulie is our first foster. He gets on so well with our 11-year-old rescue and brings excitement to the household," Linda said.
Paulie keeps them fit and is such a joy to have around, the family decided to adopt him.
"He has claimed the spare couch as his new bed - I knew I got it for a reason," Linda said.
Many of us are searching for that fairytale ending in our lives, finding our perfect match to love and treasure through the good times and bad. And for cats and dogs, that match made in heaven comes in the form of 'paw-fect' owners.
Like the best match-makers, RSPCA Australia said finding the perfect fit for owners and pets is imperative for a successful relationship.
RSPCA spokeswoman Emma Lagoon said they'd seen a marked increase in cat and dog surrenders over the last six months.
With the cost of living pressures hitting families across the country, Emma said many Aussies reported the financial burden of pet ownership as too much to bear.
"We expected to see a rise in surrenders, especially after COVID lockdowns when people realised the pet they had didn't match with their changing lifestyle," she explained.
"And that has been the case - but now it's really about the cost of living pressures."
Since the release of the 2021-2022 financial year statistics, Emma said the rate of people adopting remained steady with the number of animals coming into RSPCA care, giving many pets a second chance.
While any pet owner can attest to the many benefits of living with a furry friend, there have been many reports confirming the health benefits of senior pet ownership.
Pets can be a source of comfort and companionship. They can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, increase social interaction and physical activity and can have can an astounding effect on symptoms of depression and feelings of loneliness. However, getting the right match between pet and senior is crucial.
Emma said those looking to adopt needed to consider a pet that matched their lifestyle.
"So if you live in a small apartment, you really wouldn't want an energetic animal," she said.
Consulting with an RSPCA counsellor was a great way to marry up a pet with the owner's circumstances.
While many of these seem like common sense, listening to heads just as much as our hearts may be the thing to ensure a lasting love.
You can see potential matches on the RSPCA's 'Adopt A Pet' website at rspca.org.au/adopt-pet.
Those unable to fully commit to a permanent relationship were encouraged to consider a 'situationship' - or fostering. Emma said taking in an animal for a time made a difference not only to the animal's welfare but also helped ease the burden on shelters.
Other options include volunteering at your local shelter or donating through their website at rspca.org.au.