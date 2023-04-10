The new car which sits beside it does everything but drive itself. It knows when to turn on the wipers, when to dim the high beam. It alerts me when I drift out of the lane, which is often given the potholes. It tells me when there's a vehicle in my blind spot and when in reverse its cameras offer a 360-degree view of the obstacles around it. It's equipped with a radar which keeps it at a safe distance from the vehicle in front when in cruise control.

