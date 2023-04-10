This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We pumped up its tyres and pushed the little beast out of the garage. A decade's worth of dust dulled the Monza red paintwork but nothing could mask its sleek, low-slung form.
From the front the roadster looked similar to a shrunken E-type Jaguar - all bonnet with a small cabin at the back. Inside, it was cramped, just two seats with no headrests, a wooden dashboard, wooden steering wheel and big round analogue instruments. Atop the hulking transmission tunnel, a stubby four-on-the-floor gear shifter.
From the back, it looked like Uncle Martin's flying saucer from My Favourite Martian.
An hour's tinkering - and lashings of a product called Start Ya Bastard - and it sputtered, coughed, then roared to life in a cloud of black smoke. The Triumph GT6 was back from the dead.
It had been bought on impulse many years ago - road registered but only occasionally used. Although difficult, it was fun to drive, literally seat of the pants with your bottom skimming along at speed no more than 30cm off the tarmac. As responsibilities mounted up and spare time dwindled, and as age made getting into and out of it too much of a struggle, it was retired - kept as a project for later on.
When it went into production, it was feted as the ultimate in modern sportiness. The year before it had done well in its class at Le Mans. It turned heads the same way the MGB did but was just that little more menacing - more Rolling Stones than Beatles.
Contorting myself back into it and cajoling it back to life revealed just how far cars have come - in terms of safety, practicality and ease. The GT6 came with no seatbelts, no airbags, drum brakes, no side mirrors, headlights which barely illuminated 20 metres of road in front and suspension that jarred bones.
By today's standards, it was an overpowered billy cart, great in a straight line but murderous in corners. But, boy, it was fun.
The new car which sits beside it does everything but drive itself. It knows when to turn on the wipers, when to dim the high beam. It alerts me when I drift out of the lane, which is often given the potholes. It tells me when there's a vehicle in my blind spot and when in reverse its cameras offer a 360-degree view of the obstacles around it. It's equipped with a radar which keeps it at a safe distance from the vehicle in front when in cruise control.
It's not the flying car The Jetsons promised around the same time the Triumph went into production but it's well on the way. But somehow, all that tech, while novel, seems to sanitise the driving experience. I suspect it might even make us poorer drivers because it's doing so much of the driving for us.
One of the first things I did with the new car was figure out how to mute all the alerts because the constant bings and bongs were annoying and disturbing the peace of the silent electric running.
As we put the old Triumph back in the garage, I was struck by its antiquity. Taking it out and starting it had been like opening a time capsule and glimpsing a past that wasn't afraid to take risks and enjoy the thrills.
PS. I'm taking a short break and Steve Evans and Garry Linnell will be looking after the burrow for the next couple of weeks.
- Pope Francis presided over the Easter vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome had convinced the 86-year-old pontiff to miss Good Friday's night-time procession at the Colosseum in Rome. He had been in hospital for three days recovering from bronchitis.
- The Prime Minister wished Australians a happy Easter, saying the religious holiday showed the nation's diversity. In an Easter message, Anthony Albanese said Easter Sunday was a holy day marking the resurrection and a celebration of faith, hope and renewal.
- Chinese health officials criticised the World Health Organisation after its leader said China should have shared genetic information sooner than it did. The director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the WHO comments were "offensive and disrespectful".
THEY SAID IT: "Dear brothers and sisters, let us follow Jesus to Galilee, encounter him and worship him there, where he is waiting for each of us. Let us revive the beauty of that moment when we realised that he is alive and we made him the Lord of our lives." - Pope Francis's Easter message.
YOU SAID IT: Garry's thoughts on space exploration and whether we should return to the moon prompted you to explore your own thoughts and memories.
David wrote: "I remember so well the moon landing in 1969 and still have the Sydney 'Sun' newspaper of July 21, 1969 with monster four-inch front page headlines."
Heather said we've done enough damage where we are: "We have destroyed one planet, let's not destroy any other worlds."
Mike wants us to stick to Earth: "I wonder why we need to go back to the Moon. We need to invest in cleaning up our planet first, plastics, micro plastics are such a disaster and yes I am a fan of space investigations."
Chris took a balanced view: "There are arguments for and against - part of humanity's exploratory spirit versus there are too many unsolved matters on Earth to deal with.
"The major concern with all this is, will we just make the same mistakes? Environmental disasters? Exploitation, the gain of power, wealth for a few? Our destiny lies in making whatever we do work safely and for the benefit of all with the least negative impact.
"We can do both but 'save the planet' seems to deserve more attention right now."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
