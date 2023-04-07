Times Past: April 8, 1987

"But a newspaper is far more than a collection of buildings, computers and printing presses. A newspaper is people: people reporting people and events; people serving the community; people providing a marketplace for advertisers and a forum for debate. Every person is in the information business and the newspaper provides the most convenient and cheapest form of collating all that information. The Canberra Times is at a new address but its heart remains in the same place - Canberra and its people. It will continue to strive to achieve its masthead motto: To serve the National City and through it, the Nation," the report said.