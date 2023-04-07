The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 8, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
April 8 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on April 8, 1987.
After an incredible era at the Fyshwick office, The Canberra Times made the move back to Civic in 2022. However, on this day in 1987, The Canberra Times and The Chronicle had completed the move to be together in the same location in Fyshwick.

