Times Past: April 8, 1987

After an incredible era at the Fyshwick office, The Canberra Times made the move back to Civic in 2022. However, on this day in 1987, The Canberra Times and The Chronicle had completed the move to be together in the same location in Fyshwick.
The construction of new company headquarters and the acquisition of the new computer systems marked the third milestone in the 60 year history of The Canberra Times.
The first was the establishment of the newspaper by Thomas Shakespeare in 1926, the second was the sale of the newspaper to the Fairfax group in 1964.
"Newspapers record history everyday and occasionally they have the opportunity to record an aspect of their own history and today The Canberra Times does that in reporting the move from Mort Street in Civic to the premises at the corner of Newcastle street and Pirie Street in Fyshwick," the report said.
The Canberra Times had been printed at the Fyshwick site for 23 years but most of the other operations were at the original home of the paper in Mort Street where it was founded in 1926.
"But a newspaper is far more than a collection of buildings, computers and printing presses. A newspaper is people: people reporting people and events; people serving the community; people providing a marketplace for advertisers and a forum for debate. Every person is in the information business and the newspaper provides the most convenient and cheapest form of collating all that information. The Canberra Times is at a new address but its heart remains in the same place - Canberra and its people. It will continue to strive to achieve its masthead motto: To serve the National City and through it, the Nation," the report said.
