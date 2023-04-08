Times Past: April 9, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the struggle and confusion rugby league fans were experiencing.
A self-confessed "diehard" fan of the sport, John Braddon who was a former player with North Canberra and a businessman, said he had been overwhelmed with calls from the rugby league fraternity seeking guidance to remedy the confusion caused by the Super League blow-up.
His connection with the Raiders included being a sponsor, managing players as well as being the secretary of the Raiders Leagues Club board.
Being a successful businessman, he found it easier to embrace the rich global stage promised in the Raiders' defection to the rebel competition. But he also emphasised with the emotion local fans were feeling with the breaking away from tradition.
In all of his contacts, Braddon was asked the same question: "Where is our footy going?"
"The fan is always going to be there," Braddon said. "It is a matter of saving the Raiders. The old Group 8 and 19 competitions were the grassroots for the Raiders. Now the Raiders are the grassroots of the Super League. It is change but people don't adapt to change very well. It is traumatic for a lot of people."
After two years of back and forth, the ARL and the Super League merged in 1998 to create the NRL, which is still the governing body and competition of first-class rugby league in Australia today.
