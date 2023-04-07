It's been something of a challenge, in the past few years, to find a new way to write about efficiency dividends.
The relentless cutbacks imposed by the federal government on agencies large and small have steadily eroded, sliced through, dispensed with the fat, and long been grinding away at the very bones of our national cultural institutions.
Honesty, the metaphors were wearing thin.
Spare a thought, then, for the people charged with wrangling these ever-shrinking budgets.
Year after year, having to find ways to "do more with less", with the memories of the capital's cultural glory days (as they tend to seem in hindsight) receding in the rear-view mirror of history.
But last week's major federal funding announcement means this narrative is finally about to shift course.
Nine of Australia's national cultural institutions will receive a funding boost of $535 million in the federal budget, after being allowed to fall into what Arts Minister Tony Burke called a "shocking state of disrepair".
This description is at once sensational and understated.
It is indeed shocking that the National Gallery of Australia has long had to deal with leaking roofs that threaten its $6 billion art collection.
Or that the National Archives of Australia was, until recently, warning that significant parts of its collection of physical government records would have to be destroyed if more funding were not made available to conserve them.
But these are facts that, in Canberra at least, have been well-documented.
It's a shame it's taken a decade of neglect and a welcome change of government for the country to finally pay attention to the buckets - both literal and metaphorical - catching the leaks.
When the Albanese government released its long-awaited cultural policy in January, the cultural institutions did not feature, and were instead assured that they would get a look-in at the next budget.
But the institutions were hardly assuaged by this promise, being so used to receiving the barest minimum of funding to stay afloat each year, and continue to perform the roles they have been legislatively mandated to perform - collect, conserve, document our stories and culture.
So when the National Library raised the alarm, a few months ago, that its brilliant online service, Trove, was due to run out of funding in June, the prospect, while horrifying, was less shocking than it should have been.
The cultural institutions that are so much a part of the fabric of Canberra have been stoically detailing where they've been making cuts for at least the last 15 years, if not longer.
Indeed, if ever a government wanted to see just how ruthless the bean-counters can get, they need only look at the records of what's been cut over the past decade-and-a-half, how many staff have been let go, exhibition schedules reduced, public programming slashed, acquisition budgets diminished.
These institutions know only too well how to be efficient, and have demonstrated it again and again.
But last week, the Prime Minister was using a new word to describe what these institutions can be - ambitious.
With this much-needed funding injection - talk about shocking - these nine institutions, containing an estimated 54 million objects worth more than $9 billion, can now start planning to do more, rather than less.
