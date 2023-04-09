Times Past: April 10, 1967

On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on Canberra scientist Dr Josephine Mackerras receiving the Clarke Medal for Science.
The 67-year-old was awarded the Clarke Medal for her distinguished contribution to the natural sciences.
The award was appointed to her by the Royal Society of NSW - 15 years after her husband Dr Ian Mackerras, 66, received the same honour.
The Clarke Medal was established in 1878 by the Royal Society of NSW to honour outstanding contributions to research in the natural sciences. It commemorates William Braithwate Clarke, a Church of England minister, who arrived in NSW in 1839 and published a large number of papers on the geology of NSW.
Dr Josephine Mackerras graduated from Sydney University in 1924. She then joined the CSIRO in the entomology division in Canberra. After World War II she and her husband went to Queensland and were at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research. They retired from that institution after many years and returned to Canberra and resumed their association with the CSIRO entomology division. Although officially retired, Dr Josephine Mackerras intended to continue working for some time in the future. She was [then] engaged in the classification of species of Australian native cockroaches.
"The household cockroaches revolt me just as much as they do anyone else," she said. "But there are some very beautiful ones in the bush. These are native species ... they will not go anywhere near the house - they are much too superior to do that."
Dr Josephine Mackerras explained the household variety was not of Australian origin, but had arrived from overseas with white settlers.
