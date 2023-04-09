Times Past: April 10, 1967

Dr Josephine Mackerras graduated from Sydney University in 1924. She then joined the CSIRO in the entomology division in Canberra. After World War II she and her husband went to Queensland and were at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research. They retired from that institution after many years and returned to Canberra and resumed their association with the CSIRO entomology division. Although officially retired, Dr Josephine Mackerras intended to continue working for some time in the future. She was [then] engaged in the classification of species of Australian native cockroaches.