The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 10, 1967

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:15am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.

On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on Canberra scientist Dr Josephine Mackerras receiving the Clarke Medal for Science.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.