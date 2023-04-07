The weather may not be entirely in their favour for the massive Land Rover celebratory event in Cooma over the Easter long weekend, but as one observer pointed out "a bit of rain won't bother these hardy folk".
The 75th anniversary of the Land Rover's contribution to the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme has brought thousands of people from throughout the country for a three-day event which will culminate in a massive street parade on Sunday through the centre of town.
"It's bedlam down here, but in a good way," Cooma Car Club president Rogan Corbett said.
By late Thursday afternoon, there were 1100 registrations and dozens more still to be processed as the Cooma showground began to fill up with every conceivable example of Britain's best-known automotive export, from the earliest Series 1 models through to the very latest.
"We've had the 60th anniversary and the 70th anniversary here, they were both big events but this is going to be even bigger," Mr Corbett said.
The Cooma Car Club is co-ordinating the celebration. The Snowy Mountains town is regarded as the "spiritual home" of the brand in Australia and where the Land Rover journey here really began. The vehicle was launched in 1948 and construction on the Snowy scheme started a year later.
Management of the Snowy Mountains Authority had initially tested ex-army Jeeps for the gruelling work, but the new British imports proved far superior in the remote mountainous terrain. More than 700 would make their way to the high country, making up one-third of the total Snowy Mountains Authority fleet.
As the Series 1 gave way to the Series 2, the brand popped up in service all over the place from the army to the Rural Fire Service, to Aussie farmers all over the country who needed a workhorse.
Land Rover-associated "royalty" have made the trek to Cooma for the celebrations, with the guests of honour including Mike Bishop from Jaguar Land Rover Classic UK, and Bob Ives, the winner of the 1989 Camel Trophy Amazon Jungle event for Team UK.
Arguably the most famous Land Rovers in the world have been shipped to Australia for the occasion.
The Oxford was one of two Series 1 Land Rovers that took part in the historic first Oxford and Cambridge Far Eastern Expedition of 1955.
A young BBC producer called David Attenborough commissioned a TV series from a team of six university graduates who planned to become the first people to drive from London to Singapore, and their six-month epic journey, driving two Land Rovers dubbed Oxford and Cambridge, became the stuff of legend.
The car was also the star of the recent four-part TV series The Last Overland, Singapore to London, filmed in 2019 and seen on SBS earlier this year.
There is a full weekend of events including navigation trials, off-road trials, tag-along tours to local sites of interest, live music, and a gala dinner.
On Easter Sunday, Cooma's main street will be closed for the grand parade, with the convoy heading back to the showground for a final display and judging of the Land Rover national awards.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
