The Canberra Times
Home/News/Photos

Socials: Veterans come together for Invictus Community Day

By Elesa Kurtz
April 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second annual Community Sports Day hosted by Invictus Australia, and supported by Defence Health, was held on the weekend at the Tuggeranong Archery Club in Canberra, shining a spotlight on how veterans can participate in sport to suit abilities and goals

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.