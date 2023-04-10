The second annual Community Sports Day hosted by Invictus Australia, and supported by Defence Health, was held on the weekend at the Tuggeranong Archery Club in Canberra, shining a spotlight on how veterans can participate in sport to suit abilities and goals
Veterans and their families had fun trialing the different sports on offer from drone racing, wheels and paddles to wheelchair rugby league, archery, pickleball, bowls, indoor rowing, table tennis and volleyball. Face painting, music, kids' entertainment and food trucks were also a hit at the family-friendly event.
