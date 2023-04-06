The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ben Caddaye fishing column: The best spots to go fishing over Easter

By Ben Caddaye
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rock and beach fishing promise to be sensational over Easter.
Rock and beach fishing promise to be sensational over Easter.

Life's a beach, especially if you're fishing the South Coast over the Easter break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.