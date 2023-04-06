Life's a beach, especially if you're fishing the South Coast over the Easter break.
Surf fishing is reaching its peak, with a cross-section of species on the bite in the gutters and holes along most of the southern beaches.
Whiting, bream, flathead, salmon and tailor are all well worth chasing from the sand over the long weekend.
Beach worms have been the killer bait for whiting, bream and flatties. You can try to catch them yourselves or source them from certain tackle shops. Frozen worms, pipis and prawns will also do the trick, just not as effectively.
Any likely looking surf gutter is almost certain to harbour salmon and tailor. Spinning with metal lures or casting whole pilchards on ganged hooks will undo a chopper or salmon.
Don't overlook rock fishing either - the stones are set to fire-up over the break.
Salmon, tailor, bonito, bluefin tuna and kingfish have all be caught from the ledges this week.
The big pelagics - tuna and kings - have been showing up around the large headlands that jut into deep water - Pretty Point near Batemans Bay and Tura Head near Merimbula are two examples.
If you're not equipped to wrangle a rampaging tuna, bait fishing with peeled prawns or bread will secure a nice feed of bream and drummer.
The best of the weather appears to be unfolding early - Friday and Saturday - so get your lines in the water sooner rather than later.
Lake Eucumbene has dropped slightly but the calibre of the fishing certainly hasn't.
There have been terrific reports of rainbows and browns taking flies in big numbers, mainly at low light. Mudeye patterns have been the pick.
Spinning the shoreline or soaking a bait - like a mudeye under a float - is also sure to account for plenty of trout this Easter.
