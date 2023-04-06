Rental prices may have eased in Canberra but at a median price of $674 per week, renters may be hard-pressed finding something that could be considered affordable.
For those on the hunt, property data firm CoreLogic has released a list of the most affordable suburbs for renters as part of its quarterly rental report.
The latest figures revealed the median price of rent for Canberra dwellings - which combines houses and units - fell 0.7 per cent over the March quarter.
It bucked a national trend, in which most other capital cities experienced an uptick in rental prices due to a chronic supply shortage.
But as the nation's second-most expensive rental capital, finding an affordable home is still a challenge.
All but one of the top 30 affordable suburbs in Canberra were listed for their unit prices.
Lyons came in as the most affordable suburb, with median rent for a unit $480 per week.
Chifley came in second with $487 per week for units, followed by Scullin ($510 per week), Mawson ($527) and Phillip ($529).
Charnwood was the only suburb to make the list for its house rents, with the median price for a rental house coming in at $615 per week.
Of the 30 suburbs, Coombs had the highest rate of vacant rental properties at 9.8 per cent.
CoreLogic also released the top 30 most expensive rental markets. Deakin topped the list with the median rent for a house at $1028 per week.
The minor decline in Canberra's overall rental prices over the March quarter may have to do with households growing in size or renters moving towards higher-density living for affordability.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless told The Canberra Times earlier this week the move to larger households appeared to be reversing a trend that emerged through the pandemic.
"Potentially this is simply renters reaching a ceiling on what they're able or willing to pay and they're now looking at other options on how they can actually make a rental more affordable," he said.
"For a lot of renters who were in group households, they split up through the pandemic and became single or couple households, or some tenants utilised a second bedroom as a home office.
"I think that those sort of trends are probably reversing themselves now as renters look to spread their costs across a larger pool of tenants."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
