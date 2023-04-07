When David O'Rourke went to lunch with Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker he expected it to cost him a share in a horse.
But he didn't expect that horse to take him on a cups run that included the race that stops a nation.
O'Rourke's one of three Canberra's who own a 25 per cent stake in Arapaho, who's one of the leading hopes in the $2 million Sydney Cup (3200 metres) at Randwick on Saturday.
He, Greg Sly and Ross Beames have already had quite a ride with the six-year-old gelding.
They finished 11th in last year's Melbourne Cup, won their hometown Canberra Cup (2000m) last month and then tasted group 1 success by saluting in the $1.5 million Tancred Stakes (2400m).
Now they're a $12 shot in the Sydney Cup - behind $4.40-favourite Cleveland - as they head north along the cups highway.
It all started with an invite to a lunch Baker was putting on in Canberra - the trio taken by the Sydney trainer's knockabout character.
"We knew as soon as we were going to be shouted lunch we were on the hook for a share in a horse - that's just how it works," O'Rourke said.
"So we went along to lunch and had a great time. A proposition was made and they said, 'There's a percentage left in Arapaho, this horse coming across from France, are you interested?'
"Went and looked at the form and the previous race starts and signed up. Between the three of us, bought the remaining 25 per cent."
O'Rourke and Sly are partners in a management consulting business and have been in a few horses together before - but nothing like this.
Sly has even brought his dad Gary in on the act by giving him a one-per-cent share as a Christmas present.
While O'Rourke was heading to Melbourne for Easter, Sly will head up the Hume Highway to watch the Sydney Cup at Randwick.
He was excited about his prospects, having also been there at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park to watch Arapaho win him his hometown cup.
Jockey Rachel King, who became the first female jockey to win the Canberra Cup four weeks ago, was back on board.
She's ridden him for all of his big wins since he was brought out from France. And his run in the Melbourne Cup.
Arapaho's drawn well, with barrier eight set to come in to at least seven following scratchings.
"Everything now's a bonus, but the reality is we know he covers the distance," Sly said.
"He's got a great barrier - and what happened last prep in the lead-up to the Melbourne Cup he kept drawing outside barriers.
"This prep he's been able to draw inside barriers ... and he's just a different horse altogether.
"And Rachel King has got an amazing rapport with the horse."
After the Sydney Cup, the plan's to get back to the first Tuesday in November.
This time they hope to have a shorter preparation though.
Last year they qualified for the $8 million race by winning the listed Grafton Cup.
That was Arapaho's eighth run of the prep - with the Cup becoming his 15th run before he had a well-earned spell.
"Last year was a real surprise he qualified ... this year, with the Tancred win, it's certainly going to be the scene-setter for next preparation without a doubt," Sly said.
"We'll be heading to the Spring Carnival in Melbourne for sure.
"I'll leave the definitive races to the trainer, but certainly things like the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup are on our wish list."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
