CAN I see you again? That's a tricky question for one in seven older Australians.
Statistics show more than 1.9 million Aussies have age-related macular degeneration, an insidious disease that robs many of their overall eyesight.
Macular Disease Foundation Australia is the peak body representing the approximately 8.5 million Australians living with, or at risk of, macular degeneration.
The foundation is behind Macular Month, which runs throughout May.
As part of the annual campaign, the organisation will launch an economic report, "Investing to Save Sight", showing the multi-billion dollar benefit for the nation if people with macular degeneration maintain regular treatment.
"We will propose new solutions for a better and more equitable approach to treatment for the macular disease community," Macular Disease Foundation Australia chief executive Kathy Chapman says.
The report, currently under wraps, will be published later in May, Dr Chapman says.
Aside from economic potential, the personal benefit of maintaining a healthy macular (located at the back of the eye) is obvious.
Macular degeneration will steadily rob people of their central vision, making identifying other people and objects difficult.
The disease also makes it difficult to read and will make straight lines appear wavy.
It's a slow, painless deterioration that is so challenging to identify that experts urge regular checkups with an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
Initial signs of macular degeneration include dark or blurred patches in the centre of your vision. Your sensitivity to sunlight may be heightened, and your night vision may be slightly impaired.
While many may think this is simply a sign of ageing, it's important to have an examination to rule out any treatable degeneration.
Risk factors include a family history of macular degeneration, smoking (the greatest risk factor) and diabetes.
While degeneration is not curable, regular injections can save sight. These are usually given every four to 12 weeks by an ophthalmologist.
Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet may help stave off macular degeneration. Bugs Bunny had a point when he ate all those carrots; these vegetables contain the antioxidants lutein and beta carotene, which benefit eye health.
For those who have lost eyesight because of macular degeneration, Macular Disease Foundation Australia provides free advice and support.
The foundation has invested in research grants to help find a cure for macular degeneration. For more information, phone 1800 111 709.
