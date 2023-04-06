Every 30 minutes, one Australian loses their life to heart disease.
Exercising daily is one way to reduce your risk of a heart attack, high blood pressure, and some cancers.
The Heart Foundation recommends that we all aim to live a more active life.
If you can do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity on most, if not all, days of the week, you can significantly improve your heart health.
It's not just your improving your physical well-being.
According to the Heart Foundation, exercise can also ease anxiety and depression and help you feel better about yourself.
Regular and adequate levels of exercise can have immediate and long-lasting effects, including:
Improve your well-being
Physical activity can be great for your physical and mental well-being. It can:
Why not make it a social occasion?
Physical activity can be great for socialising.
Here are some ideas from the Heart Foundation to get started:
If you have a heart condition, high blood pressure or other elevated risk factors, the Heart Foundation recommends it's best to talk with your doctor, nurse or another health professional for advice before starting your program.
Heart Week is Australia's national heart health awareness campaign held in the first week of May each year.
It's a great chance to focus on your heart health and learn how to reduce your risk.
A great place to start is the Heart Foundation website, with a range of resources and information about eating a healthy diet, getting more active, becoming smoke-free and understanding and controlling cholesterol and blood pressure levels.
For this year's Heart Week, the Heart Foundation is encouraging Australians to do three simple things to look after their heart, including
To learn more about Heart Week and Heart Health Checks, visit heartfoundation.org.au or contact your GP to book your check.
