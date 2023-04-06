The Canberra Times

Heart Week May 1 - 7 | Take steps for a healthier heart

Updated April 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Physical activity and exercise can do wonders for your physical and mental health. Picture Shutterstock
Physical activity and exercise can do wonders for your physical and mental health. Picture Shutterstock

Every 30 minutes, one Australian loses their life to heart disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.