Times Past: April 11, 1984

On this day in 1984, The Canberra Times reported on a loyal gardener who had been with "City Parks" for 38 years.
Frank Moore was part of the many who planted the trees along Canberra's oldest suburban streets. He planted those trees as saplings and had the pleasure of watching them grow over his long career, the last 10 of which had been spent working at The Lodge.
The Canberra Times visited Mr Moore at The Lodge for the interview and he was hard at work up to his wrists in a garden bed planting seedlings. In the background of Mr Moore's work, there were two other gardeners on motor mowers where he recalled there once used to be a croquet lawn which had enjoyed the patronage of the mallet-wielding Mrs Whitlam.
Hazel Hawke came out to be photographed with Mr Moore, having already treated him to morning tea the previous day, and as they stood together beside the roses in a spot designated by our photographer, there was a muffled fizzing sound and suddenly the automatic watering system, installed at Mrs Hawke's behest, burst into ruthlessly efficient life.
If Mrs Hawke and Mr Moore had been on fire, the sprinkling system would put them out, and they were very wet indeed. An apologetic head gardener, Mark Carmody, explained he had set the system for 10am but had quite forgotten about it.
Any other prime minister's wife might have cried "Off with his head!" but Mrs Hawke found the whole thing hilariously funny and was soon drying herself off with a cloth hastily provided. After the incident, Mrs Hawke retired inside and Mr Moore sat on a bench and reflected on life and extensive career.
