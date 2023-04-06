The Canberra Times
Father of Reconciliation Senator Pat Dodson to take medical leave of absence

By Karen Barlow
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:20pm
Senator for WA Pat Dodson. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Senator for WA Pat Dodson. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Labor senator, Aboriginal elder and a key government figure for the proposed Voice to Parliament Pat Dodson has announced a leave of absence while he undertakes medical treatment.

