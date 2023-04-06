Labor senator, Aboriginal elder and a key government figure for the proposed Voice to Parliament Pat Dodson has announced a leave of absence while he undertakes medical treatment.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has passed on the government's "best wishes for strength in the battle ahead" and said every member was privileged to count the Father of Reconciliation as a colleague and a "powerful source of wisdom and inspiration."
The Special Envoy for Reconciliation and Implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart said he was taking leave for the next few months over the unspecified illness.
A statement released by the Special Envoy's office said the senator was mindful that during this time he had a big workload planned in his role and he regrets that his work commitments, especially travel, "will now be limited."
READ MORE:
He appeared earlier on ABC television, without reference to his health, discussing the Liberal decision to campaign for a "no" vote in the Voice referendum.
"This is not a small matter," he said. "I'm saddened by the fact that the Coalition members of parliament have elected to play politics about this, rather than respond in a more constructive way, as Bridget Archer has, and some of the others have responded "
"I congratulate Bridget on her stand.
"This is a sad state of affairs for a major party, in our national polity, to be playing as if we are ragdolls in the process of national reconciliation, national restitution, for the legacies of history and just simply discard it ... and push it aside. "
The statement said the senator thanked all those who have wished him well, and he asked that his privacy be respected.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.