Canberrans will likely awaken to the sound of rain on Good Friday, as it sets the tone for what will be a wet and cold Easter long weekend.
The morning's rain is just the start of the wet and wintry conditions expected over the four days, but Friday's conditions will likely be the wettest of them all.
Canberrans can expect showers throughout the morning, becoming less likely as the day goes on.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a chance of thunderstorms possibly becoming severe, with between 15 and 20 millilitres of rain expected throughout the day.
The bureau predicted the maximum temperature to be 19 degrees.
For those hoping to attend the National Folk Festival or other outdoor activities over the weekend, Saturday may be your best chance to do so.
The BOM predicts a maximum of one millilitre of rain on the day and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees. This is the warmest day of the weekend.
Those participating in Easter egg hunts on Sunday will likely have to dust off the winter coats, with the maximum temperature expected to hit just 15 degrees.
Conditions include strong westerly winds, and a mostly cloudy day.
For anyone who doesn't mind the cold, Monday may be the perfect weather day to round out the weekend.
Following some predicted morning frost, mostly sunny conditions and light winds will bring Monday to a maximum of 15 degrees.
The bureau has forecast a series of cold fronts bringing cold, wet and windy conditions over the southern Australian states, with a chance of snow around the eastern ranges.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
