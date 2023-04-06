The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Good Friday weather: Rain, thunderstorms to start Canberra Easter long weekend

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans will likely awaken to the sound of rain on Good Friday, as it sets the tone for what will be a wet and cold Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.