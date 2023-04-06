The Canberra Times
Four dead following crash, Barton Highway closed in both directions

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:34am, first published 7:57am
Barton Highway is closed due to a fatal crash between Hall and Murrumbateman. Picture by James Croucher
Four people have died and another is being taken to hospital following a fatal crash on the Barton Highway.

