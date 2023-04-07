Four people have died and another is in a critical condition following a fatal crash that police have described as horrific.
Emergency services were called to the Barton Highway, near Casuarina Lane between Hall and Murrumbateman, about 6.45am, following reports of a head-on, two-vehicle crash.
The 52-year-old female driver and 54-year-old male passenger of a Mitsubishi Triton ute, and a male driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger ute, both in their 20s, died at the scene. Another passenger of the Ford is in hospital in a critical condition.
They have not been formally identified, but NSW Police acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman said some of those impacted in the crash were locals.
"Two cars with multiple people deceased is no doubt a scene that is horrific," she said.
"But ultimately, our thoughts are with the family, the friends, and the local community that will no doubt feel the impact of these deaths."
Commander Chapman urged drivers to follow regular road safety rules, and drive to the weather conditions that present themselves this weekend.
"Obviously with some wet weather, different road surfaces ... those things are what is important for people to take notice of and heed when they are driving," she said.
The Yass Valley councillor for the area, Mike Reid, said there had been concerns about that stretch of road, and locals have been calling for a dual carriageway.
"People have been trying to get this duplication done," he said. "If you are separating the traffic out, that means a better chance of avoiding accidents."
He said another carriageway would make head-on crashes much less frequent and it would mean that traffic wasn't completely halted when accidents did occur.
A crime scene has been established, and NSW Police say investigations are under way.
They are urging anyone with dash-cam footage or any other helpful information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Barton Highway was closed for much of Friday, and travellers were urged to avoid the area.
Until then, those travelling southbound were being told to use Murrumbateman Road and Sutton Road to the Federal Highway in Canberra.
North-bound travellers were diverted back to Canberra, and told to use the Federal Highway instead.
The deaths are four of six that have occurred on NSW roads since the beginning of the Easter weekend.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
