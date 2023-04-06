The search of home in Kaleen has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and weapons, ACT Policing said.
ACT Policing's Territory Targeting Team received information about alleged drug-dealing by a 31-year-old man from the suburb.
Officers searched his home and allegedly found about 10 grams of cocaine, about 10 grams of MDMA, multiple drug cutting agents and other drug-related items.
Police said they also seized a gel blaster firearm and 3D printed knuckle dusters.
The man is expected to be summoned to appear in court on drug-trafficking offences.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
