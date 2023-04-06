Two fires were deliberately lit near Amaroo School, damaging a fence and the districty playing fields, police say.
ACT Policing said officers and fire fighters responded to reports of two grass fires between Amaroo School and Horse Park Drive about 3.20pm on Wednesday April 5.
Grasslanda section of a fence and the neighbouring district playing fields were damaged.
Multiple fire units responded to put out the fires and, police are now seeking public help to determine how the fires started.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website and quote reference 7396275.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
