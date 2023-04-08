The Canberra Times
Allow cuts to parking spaces to encourage people out of cars, ACT govt told

By Jasper Lindell
April 9 2023 - 5:30am
Car parking maximums should form part of an overhauled set of planning rules, consultants told the ACT government. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Developers should be allowed to cut car parking spaces by up to 30 per cent to encourage people to stop travelling by car, the ACT was told.

