Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says the reason behind their second-half fade-outs was simple - individual errors.
And he's put it on everyone at the club to take ownership for their performance to stamp them out.
A repeat of their lapses against the ladder-leading Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park on Saturday could turn ugly against this season's most potent attack in the NRL.
The Green Machine flew to Brisbane on Friday, with Stuart looking to revamp the side by bringing Jarrod Croker into the centres and shifting his other co-captain Elliott Whitehead to the edge.
It was looking like Croker was set to return to goal-kicking duties in his first game back since shoulder surgery.
The Raiders have been blown away in the second half in their past two games, for a combined scoreline of 56-6.
Stuart put it down to errors - with the Raiders making nine and completing at just 57 per cent in their second half against the Panthers.
He said it was up to everyone at the club - from the coaches down to the players - to take accountability for their own performance.
"Stop making errors. It's simple. It's individual. We've got to stop making errors," Stuart said.
"I can't crucify a team for individual error. And it's not mentality. It's not what's being said or what we're doing at half-time.
"It's taking ownership and responsibility of your own performance. It's as simple as that.
"Don't try and find any fluffy way of trying to get through it. Every individual - coach, player - has to get their game right."
The Raiders have found themselves in the not-unfamiliar situation of needing to turn around their season after a slow start.
They did it last year to make the finals and have won just one of their opening five games to slip to second-last on the ladder.
Canberra has again faced disruption through injury and suspension, and will field their fourth different halves combination of the season.
Jack Wighton's suspension and Matt Frawley's broken hand meant Brad Schneider will partner Jamal Fogarty in the halves.
Halfback Fogarty will continue to lead the team around the park, while Schneider will play a supporting role in his 12th NRL game.
Schneider looked solid in his 10 games last year, when Fogarty was out with a knee injury.
"Brad's had some experience last year as a half and did a really good job for us," Stuart said.
"It's a big game, it'll be a big environment and these are the types of environments you want to play in.
"It gives players the opportunity to show that they're NRL players.
"Each individual - coaches and players - have got a job to do and do it right, and do it well."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
