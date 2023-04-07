Teenage golfer Harry Whitelock is on a steady path to the pros and doesn't have to look far for inspiration with the Masters underway at Augusta.
Just a few months ago 15-year-old Whitelock was facing off against top Australian amateur Harrison Crowe, who is currently in Georgia playing the iconic event having qualified by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last year.
"It's pretty cool," Whitelock said.
"I was lucky enough to play with Harrison in January at the NSW Amateur and now he is at Augusta. I picked his brain about pathways and the Masters and he was really supportive.
"The Masters would be awesome to play one day."
Whitelock has aspirations to follow in the footsteps of his heroes Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy by going pro in the future, potentially with a US college experience in between, and so far he's on a promising trajectory.
The Year 11 student is headed to Tasmania on Sunday - which is also his birthday - to play in the Australian Junior Amateur, followed by the Interstate Teams series also in the Apple Isle, where the top five juniors from each state and territory play a match-play tournament.
Then Whitelock will compete at the club championships at his home course, Royal Canberra.
In some hot form of late on the junior golf circuit with victory at Bathurst and a second-place finish at Wagga Wagga, Whitelock is gearing up for a big month.
"My game is definitely trending up," Whitelock, who hits a 270-metre drive, said. "I just got down to +2 which is my lowest handicap."
Whitelock will need to continue that form if he's to help lead the underdog ACT side to victory at the Interstate Teams tournament, with Queensland and Western Australia the favourites.
"We're a stronger team than we were last year. Three of the five of us are playing from plus figures [scratch handicap] rather than one last year so a bit more experience should help us," he said.
The only downside to his maiden visit to Tasmania for the two events is that Whitelock will miss the ACT Amateur Championships, set to get underway at his home course on Saturday through till Monday with amateur ranking points up for grabs.
But the Whitelock clan do still have skin in the game with Harry's 14-year-old brother Finn teeing up among the field of 50 men and women.
It's a proud moment for mum Alex and dad Steve, who practically raised their sons on the golf course.
"My dad was a golf pro, so he'd take us to the range and me and my little brother would be hitting balls since we were four and two years old," Harry Whitelock said.
"So we've always played golf from a really early age."
Melanie Dinjaski
