This man has two children with disabilities and one of them had recently been in hospital. He wanted to talk about what had happened at the emergency department and what the Sydney specialist had advised him. I then gave him a pathology form to check his son's bloods again next week. His son has multiple co-morbidities and I felt the time was right to have that difficult talk with this man about his son's limited life expectancy, and advise him and his wife to be realistic about his chances.

