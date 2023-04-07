The Canberra Times
Clara Tuck Meng Soo | The closure of Hobart Place begs the question, what is happening to general practice?

By Clara Tuck Meng Soo
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
Dr Joo-Inn Chew will need to find a new practice when Hobart Place closes. Picture by Karleen Minney
Yesterday, one of my regular patients made a 15-minute appointment to see me.

