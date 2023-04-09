According to the Census, children and young people aged 18 years and younger are a significant proportion representing 24 per cent of Australia's population. Yet we rarely hear "children's policy" being debated in Parliament.
We don't usually see the words "child wellbeing" and "economic policy" or "health policy" in the same sentence.
We don't make the connection between the wellbeing of children and the policies and services funded by our governments.
Because children are seen as the responsibility of parents alone, not governments. And because government policy is dominated by the concerns of adults, with children often invisible.
As National Children's Commissioner, I have been told "There are no votes in children".
Frankly, child wellbeing is not a hot topic. Until now.
The confronting new findings from the Australian Child Maltreatment Study provide evidence, for the first time, of the scale of child maltreatment in Australia. And it's a much bigger problem than we thought, leading to serious negative lifelong harms for children, and massive costs to the community.
The ground-breaking nationwide study of 8500 Australians aged 16 and over has painted a truly harrowing picture of the scale and impact of child maltreatment in this country, with a staggering two-thirds of respondents reporting having experienced maltreatment in childhood.
A total 32 per cent of these respondents had experienced physical abuse, 28.5 per cent had experienced sexual abuse, 30.9 per cent had experienced emotional abuse, 8.9 per cent had experienced neglect, and 39.6 per cent had experienced domestic and family violence.
Shockingly 39.4 per cent of respondents had experienced two or more types of child maltreatment.
These are not just numbers and statistics, these are children. Every time a child suffers harm, it is tragedy. And there are tens of thousands of tragedies happening right now, under our watch.
We know that a large proportion of children who experience maltreatment will suffer serious problems throughout their lives, including mental health disorders and suicide attempts. These tragic harms to children also come with greatly increased costs to the community. Mental health services alone have been estimated by the Productivity Commission to cost well over $200 billion each year.
This dismal reality is not inevitable. Child maltreatment can be prevented and ameliorated, but currently significant public funds are being wasted on approaches that have no evidence that they are making a difference. The findings from the Australian Childhood Maltreatment Study provide an opportunity to build a more precise, evidence-informed approach to policy and service systems reform.
Families who need help are often not able to get the help they need. In my national consultations, children and young people told me that they are worried about their parents who are unable to get help, for example for addictions, mental health disorders, or domestic and family violence. Children worry about the basics, such as family finances and housing insecurity, and many children do not feel safe or welcome at school.
These inadequate conditions contribute to diminishing the wellbeing of Australia's children, and increasing their risks of harm. Investing to improve service systems, and prevent harms to children, is much smarter than our current approach of paying significantly more later to "pick up the pieces".
Let's be clear. In a rich and developed country like Australia, high rates of child maltreatment are a sign of failed public service systems: poorly designed, fragmented, and lacking co-ordination across health, mental health, education, and social services. Australia lags on child wellbeing, ranking a low 32nd out of 38 OECD countries.
Reform across these basic public service systems has been neglected because child wellbeing is not a national priority, in contrast to adults' issues. And because it's complicated.
In Australia, children's policy is widely dispersed across portfolios, and across state, territory and Commonwealth governments. Children's policy for child health, learning and wellbeing has no real home, and there is a serious lack of co-ordination and accountability.
At great human and economic cost, we keep tinkering around the edges to treat symptoms, without addressing the underlying causes of harms to children. We have allowed complexity to be a barrier to critical reform for the wellbeing of our children.
Unlike other countries, we have no national strategy for child wellbeing with clear accountabilities. We have no reporting on budget allocations for child wellbeing. We have no minister for children. We have no vision, and we have had no urgency for change.
In a prosperous country like Australia, child wellbeing should be a bipartisan priority. Today we have an opportunity to build a national agreement to prioritise child wellbeing and create a roadmap for reform for governments into the future.
In the past we have had no 'compass' to guide our decisions and our investments. An evidence-informed, overarching National Strategy for Child Wellbeing, built on the foundations of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, could be our guide.
As we head towards another federal budget next month, how will we respond to this new information about harms to children?
If these shocking findings from the Australian Child Maltreatment Study do not lead to urgent national action by governments, then the question is: What will it take to make child wellbeing a national priority in Australia?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.