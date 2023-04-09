The Canberra Times
New study shows staggering maltreatment of Australian children, highlights inadequate approach to children's policy

By Anne Hollonds
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
According to the Census, children and young people aged 18 years and younger are a significant proportion representing 24 per cent of Australia's population. Yet we rarely hear "children's policy" being debated in Parliament.

