Terry Campese is strapping on the footy boots once again.
After a brief stint in politics with NSW Labor following his retirement from rugby league at the end of last season with the Queanbeyan Blues, Campese is back.
This time, he's teaming up with former Canberra Raiders teammate Adrian Purtell, who is currently the captain and coach of the Eden Tigers in Group 16 rugby league on the NSW South Coast.
The halfback ended his final season with the Blues in the Canberra Raiders Cup as the Les McIntyre Medal best and fairest award winner.
The Eden Tigers had a strong season last year under Purtell and will be boosted by the addition of Campese as they chase their first title since 2016.
"His knowledge and expertise will complement the services of Purtell who guided the Tigers into the finals last year," the club statement on Facebook read.
"Having Purtell and Campese together at the Eden Tigers for this season is sure to create a buzz around town - both on and off the field."
Campese and the Tigers begin their season on Sunday, April 16, playing the Narooma Devils on their home turf.
