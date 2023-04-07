The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra for the second time on Friday.
Earlier, it had warned of "severe thunderstorms over the ACT", with "damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall".
The warning was first issued early on Friday afternoon, and then removed but repeated just before 5pm. As the warning recurred, thunder broke over the city. It was cancelled shortly after 6pm.
Earlier the bureau said it could lead to flash flooding in the late afternoon of Friday, possibly easing in the evening.
The forecasters then think there will be dry days over the coming week after the thunderstorms have cleared the moisture out of the air.
But the hailstone warning may be particularly worrying for Canberrans who remember the freak storm in 2020.
After it, there were 69,850 insurance claims, according to the Insurance Council of Australia. More than half came from the ACT.
The State Emergency Service advised people to:
