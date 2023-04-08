In 2022, the ACT spent $74 million on its prisons. That's 108 per cent more than we spent in 2012-13. In the last 10 years, our prison population grew by over 46 per cent, outstripping our population growth of 21 per cent. The proportion of our population in prison keeps growing - only Queensland is growing faster. We have the highest rate of prior imprisonment of those in prison in Australia at 77.2 per cent. It's even higher for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at 92 per cent. This excludes those reoffenders on community orders and bail. Our First Nations peoples imprisoned in the ACT has grown by 105 per cent over the last decade.