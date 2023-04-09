I can't tell you the last time I was this excited about a doll.
That was until the release of the trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film last week. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, alongside other big names including Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Helen Mirren, it was a lesson in how to make a memorable movie trailer, if nothing else. Months out from its theatrical release the film has already become a cultural moment.
It had the internet buzzing so much that Barbie was trending higher than former US president Donald Trump's arraignment on Twitter - which happened the same day.
As one of the several movie posters aptly says: "Barbie is everything." And, really, if this trailer is anything to go off of, it seems Barbie (the movie) is also everything we have wanted Barbie (the doll) to be.
There are plenty of debates surrounding the iconic doll - mainly relating to how she looks and the role she plays in solidifying gender roles. But she was also stepping into the shoes of doctors, lawyers, astronauts - you name it - to inspire generations of kids to reach for the stars in a time when it wasn't common for women to take on those roles.
And it seems that Gerwig's film is living in that space.
Already we know there is a lawyer Barbie, a Pulitzer-winning Barbie, President Barbie, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Barbie, doctor Barbie and a Supreme Court Justice Barbie.
And that's how they are differentiated. Not by their looks - although there has obviously been an effort to cast with diversity in mind - but by their achievements.
On the reverse of that, there are plenty of Kens (and one Alan) living in Barbieland but that's all they are. When describing these characters, it's always: "He's just Ken."
It's like it has been pointed out to the entire world without Barbie this male doll is pointless, and we have just never questioned it before. He has never had to justify his existence, while it feels like Barbie - particularly in times when profits were dropping - has had to do just that.
Of course, when we talk about justifying Barbie, we're talking about justifying a company - which includes Ken, and whatever other products they have available. But put in the context of a film where there are all of these Barbies living their best lives and contributing to society, and all of these Kens that just seem to be finding beef with each other on the beach, it feels very relatable.
It's your amazing best friend who's settled for her mediocre boyfriend. It's working your guts out at work, while male colleagues coast by. Or rather, it's the dream that when you reach your goals you'll be able to stop and enjoy your accomplishments, rather than immediately working towards the next one.
And, yes, this is a lot of pressure to put on a film, based on a doll, based on a couple of minutes of footage that doesn't actually reveal any plot.
But when you're scrolling through social media and see people calling themselves Barbie or saying "He's just Ken", this is why.
Because already this film has already tapped into this undercurrent of inequality and dished it up with a decent dose of nostalgia.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
