The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Barbie the movie: Here's why Barbie is everything ... and he's just Ken

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I can't tell you the last time I was this excited about a doll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.