Crowds are braving the wet weather to hear Australia's finest folk musicians, as a tent city springs up at Exhibition Park.
Music, food and plenty of family friendly activities are available over the Easter long weekend, at the National Folk Festival.
Graham McDonald has been involved in the festival for the past 30 years. He's been busy organising artistic performances.
Some of the headline artists taking centre stage over the weekend include Billy Bragg, The Waifs and Frank Yamma.
"It's music that you may never have heard of before - music of the very highest calibre that will stimulate your mind and titillate your ears," Mr McDonald said.
Freya Herschel and Matt Kennedy play music for Canberra's community samba drumming band, Raio de Sol.
Ms Herschel and Mr Kennedy bring Brazilian rhythms to the folk festival and they were drawing a crowd despite the dismal weather.
"We'll be performing again on Saturday and then again on Sunday - despite the rain we're finding everyone's really energetic and ready to get up and dance," Ms Herschel said.
More than 150 artists, over five music stages, two dance stages, bars and pop-up venues will keep crowds entertained. There'll be more than 100 merchandise and food and drink stalls.
For bar coordinator Sebastian Winter, the best local offerings are the chai gin and ginger beer. "It's delightful - it's made here in Mitchell and they're Australia's first organic distillery," they said.
The Kids' Mini-Festival is back, with activities planned from 9.30am until late afternoon for families.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
