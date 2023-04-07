The weakest global growth outlook in three decades was a "stark warning" of the challenges facing the world economy, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said.
The International Monetary Fund has forecast global output to slow to less than 3 per cent this year and remain stuck there over the next five years - the worst outlook since 1990.
Dr Chalmers said high inflation and interest rates, combined with the impact of the war in Ukraine and recent tremors in the international financial system were contributing to slower growth and greater uncertainty.
The tough global environment presents a difficult backdrop for the federal government as it enters the final stages of preparations for next month's budget.
Dr Chalmers, who will travel to Washington DC next week for the IMF's annual Spring meeting, said the government was taking international developments into account in framing the budget.
"In such uncertain times, it's critical that the May budget strikes the right balance between targeted cost-of-living relief, responsible fiscal management and laying the foundations for future growth," the treasurer said.
"Australians should be optimistic about the future of our country but realistic about the challenges we face, and how the slowing global economy will affect our own prospects.
"We'll continue to take account of international developments as we finalise the budget over the coming weeks."
In a speech ahead of next week's meeting, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said high interest rates were slowing demand in the United States and Europe, and around 90 per cent of advanced economies - a group that includes Australia - would see a decline in growth this year.
Ms Georgieva warned that even though Asia was "a bright spot", with China and India set to account for half of global growth this year - poverty and hunger were set to increase.
"Strong and coordinated monetary and fiscal policy actions over the past years prevented a much worse outcome," the IMF head said.
"But with rising geopolitical tensions and still-high inflation, a robust recovery remains elusive. This harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and countries."
Ms Georgieva said bringing inflation down must remain the top priority and called on governments to support central banks by reducing budget deficits.
The IMF leader also warned of the danger of governments pursuing policies that hinder trade. She said fragmenting global commerce could cost as much as 7 per cent of global gross domestic product.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
