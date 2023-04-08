The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Opportunities will come to me': ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio vows to bounce back after Wallabies omission

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio was overlooked by Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture by Karleen Minney
Noah Lolesio was overlooked by Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. Picture by Karleen Minney

Noah Lolesio is confident a Wallabies recall could be on the horizon before the World Cup but the ACT Brumbies flyhalf has vowed to avoid trying to "reinvent the wheel" to make it happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.