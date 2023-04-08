Noah Lolesio is confident a Wallabies recall could be on the horizon before the World Cup but the ACT Brumbies flyhalf has vowed to avoid trying to "reinvent the wheel" to make it happen.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has "no doubt" Lolesio has a future in Test rugby despite the 23-year-old being overlooked in Eddie Jones' first Wallabies squad since returning to the helm of the Wallabies.
Jones named uncapped Melbourne Rebel Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson - who wasn't NSW's first choice No.10 to start the season - in his squad for this month's camp, while overseas-based duo Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley are likely to dial into sessions from abroad.
If Jones was looking for a response from the Brumbies flyhalf, Lolesio stepped up to the plate to orchestrate a 52-24 win over Queensland which marked the ACT's first win over the Reds in Brisbane since 2015.
Lolesio is confident more opportunities will come his way if he continues to shine for the Brumbies, who are streets ahead of their Australian counterparts in the Super Rugby Pacific finals race.
MORE RUGBY UNION
"Disappointing, that's probably the one word I'll tell you," Lolesio told The Canberra Times after being overlooked by Jones.
"At the same time, I'm not going to try to reinvent the wheel with my game, I'm just going to try to do my best job for the team and for these boys here. Opportunities will come to me.
"I'm not going to force my hand or anything like that. It's disappointing, but that's life I guess, I've just got to move on.
"[The response] was good. I'm just doing my job for this team, putting boys into space and then when opportunities come, I'm going to take it.
"I'm not going to force anything, I'm not going to force a run every time. The way we're playing, and the system we've got in place, it's obviously working. We're six and one now, so we've just got to stick at it."
There is a concern Lolesio, who has a player option in his contract for 2024, could be lost to Australian rugby if he can't see a future for himself in Wallaby gold.
But Larkham - the greatest No. 10 Australian rugby has ever produced - can "definitely" see Lolesio forcing his way back into Wallabies calculations in a World Cup year.
"He's got a responsibility to lead this team around the paddock and has been doing that in the first six rounds, no issues, and his kicking game was superb," Larkham said.
"He's got a big impact on the way we play. There was a bit of pressure on Noah this week. He had a tough conversation with Eddie on Sunday. He's just stepped up to the challenge, hasn't he?"
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.